Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Retail (PMR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PowerShares Dynamic Retail (NYSEARCA:PMR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.78% of PowerShares Dynamic Retail worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PowerShares Dynamic Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of PMR stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. PowerShares Dynamic Retail has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

