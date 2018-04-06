WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd alerts:

DOL stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jane-street-group-llc-reduces-stake-in-wisdomtree-intl-largecap-div-fd-dol-updated-updated.html.

WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.