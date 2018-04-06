27,783 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

SNBR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,344.74, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.72 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,216. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

