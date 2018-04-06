Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) to Sell

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 81,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,514. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $57,180.00, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names.

