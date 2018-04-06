Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Insider Sells $388,600.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) insider Jason B. Shandell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason B. Shandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 25th, Jason B. Shandell sold 8,661 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $166,810.86.

On Friday, January 26th, Jason B. Shandell sold 18,627 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $361,736.34.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $863.97, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 283,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Insider Sells $388,600.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jason-b-shandell-sells-20000-shares-of-amphastar-pharmaceuticals-inc-amph-stock-updated-updated.html.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.