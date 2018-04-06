Farmland Partners (FPI) Director Sells $24,690.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Director Jay Bartels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $24,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Jay Bartels purchased 500 shares of Farmland Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,165.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Jay Bartels purchased 1,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00.

FPI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,218. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmland Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

