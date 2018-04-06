Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €31.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €31.00 ($38.27) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €39.80 ($49.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.39 ($39.99).

DEC stock opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

