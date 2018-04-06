Jefferies Group Analysts Give Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) a $15.00 Price Target

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPOR. Barclays lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,027. The firm has a market cap of $1,763.31, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,102.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198,436 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 123,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 488,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 325,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

