Jefferies Group Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has been given a $13.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

SRCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.25. 2,409,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,728. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

