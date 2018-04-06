Jefferies Group Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

MGM stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,505.69, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William A. Bible sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $215,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,482.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,868.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and have sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

