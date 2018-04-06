Jefferies Group LLC Invests $547,000 in Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Briggs & Stratton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 41.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $899.43, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.67. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,443.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $121,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

