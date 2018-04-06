Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,436 GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GAIN Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of GAIN Capital in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAIN Capital in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get GAIN Capital alerts:

GCAP stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. GAIN Capital has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $311.49, a PE ratio of -34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). GAIN Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GAIN Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. GAIN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GAIN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ipgl acquired 30,353 shares of GAIN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $204,275.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,713 shares of company stock worth $647,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jefferies-group-llc-invests-184000-in-gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-updated.html.

GAIN Capital Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.