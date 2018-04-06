Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,571,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 715,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 232,736 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. OTR Global downgraded Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wabash National to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,459,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.01, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.96 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

