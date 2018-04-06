ABB Group (ABB) Earns “Sell” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ABB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ABB Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. ABB Group has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47,648.14, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. ABB Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.8261 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ABB Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ABB Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ABB Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in ABB Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 454,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in ABB Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

