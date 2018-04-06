Jefferies Group Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 786,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,299. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $352.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 256,622 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 272,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,897 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $70,915.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

