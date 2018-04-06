Jerome B. Eisenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 964,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,091. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.26, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.68 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. ORBCOMM’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,283,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 957,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $7,739,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $6,842,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $4,803,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $3,772,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

