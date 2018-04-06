Jianpu Technology Inc (JT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE:JT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 186 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 264,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,265. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $16,963,000. Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc provides an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company, through its technology, provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. Financial service providers offer a wide variety of financial products on our platform, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

