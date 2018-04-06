Jibrel Network One Day Volume Tops $171,178.00 (CRYPTO:JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $171,178.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184408 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network’s genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

