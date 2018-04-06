PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.57 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153,569.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

