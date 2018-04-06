JobsCoin Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JobsCoin has a market cap of $28,059.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00078154 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000151 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JOBS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us.

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

