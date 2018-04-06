CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Joel E. Peterson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CCNE opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.74. CNB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

