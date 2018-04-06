California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 784 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,458,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,428,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,210,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $125.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

NYSE JBT opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $3,465.60, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.35 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 23.93%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

