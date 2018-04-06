John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend on Monday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

HTD opened at $21.87 on Friday. John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

