Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.00.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, John Lagourgue acquired 5,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, January 15th, John Lagourgue acquired 2,969 shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,323.97.

BUS traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.30. 1,039,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,946. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Lagourgue Purchases 10,000 Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/john-lagourgue-purchases-10000-shares-of-grande-west-transportation-group-inc-bus-stock.html.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also sells component parts for buses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.