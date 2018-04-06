John Wasson Sells 12,982 Shares of ICF (ICFI) Stock

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wasson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, John Wasson sold 262 shares of ICF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1,161.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. ICF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. ICF had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.52 million. equities research analysts expect that ICF will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in ICF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in ICF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ICF by 2,973.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo upped their target price on ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on ICF in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

ICF Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

