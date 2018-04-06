John Wood Group PLC (WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 769.29 ($10.80).

WG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.02) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 875 ($12.28) to GBX 865 ($12.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.95) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.95) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.23) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 530 ($7.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,624,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 553 ($7.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($11.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/john-wood-group-plc-wg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.