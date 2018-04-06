Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.36 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cowen cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,953. The stock has a market cap of $32,414.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 681,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

