Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS started coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.36 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 4,806,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,414.30, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

