Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) will announce $7.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.59 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share posted sales of $7.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $31.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.45 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,428,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,624,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after purchasing an additional 512,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,371,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 4,806,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,414.30, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

