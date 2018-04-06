Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $33.43

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 4768547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.36 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32,414.30, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 681,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

