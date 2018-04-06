Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls has acquired Nashville-based Smartvue Corporation. The acquired company will help the former to provide cloud-based video surveillance solution under its Building Technology & Solution offerings in a more cost-efficient and secure way. The company regularly undertakes strategic contracts and divestments in order to expand its businesses and focus on less cyclical and high margin segments. It is also actively undertaking acquisitions and mergers in order to offer world-class technologies to its customers through strong complementary brands and channels. Further, it regularly increases its dividend and buys back shares to boost shareholder value. Also, in the last three months, Johnson Controls shares outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 535,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,658. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,414.30, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 82.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

