Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after buying an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after buying an additional 3,289,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after buying an additional 2,581,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after buying an additional 2,534,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $130.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344,350.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

