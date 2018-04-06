Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a market capitalization of $344,350.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

