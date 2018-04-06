Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) is one of 9 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Johnson Outdoors to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors’ peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Johnson Outdoors pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 6.10% 15.95% 10.73% Johnson Outdoors Competitors 5.02% 12.24% 6.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Outdoors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 1 2 0 2.67 Johnson Outdoors Competitors 24 198 329 20 2.60

Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.09%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million $35.15 million 20.29 Johnson Outdoors Competitors $3.83 billion $244.67 million 28.63

Johnson Outdoors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors peers beat Johnson Outdoors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

