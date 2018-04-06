Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $84,000.00 and $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,080,073 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joincoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.