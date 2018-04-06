Joincoin (J) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $81,990.00 and $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,079,910 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

