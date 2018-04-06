JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €22.00 ($27.16) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.12 ($28.54).

FRA:GYC opened at €19.54 ($24.12) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

