JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €57.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €57.00 ($70.37) price target by JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.64 ($72.40).

LEO traded down €0.84 ($1.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €50.70 ($62.59). 154,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($81.73).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

