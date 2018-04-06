JPMorgan Chase Boosts Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Price Target to $62.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,449.13, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.55.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $9,132,471.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,985.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,499,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,054.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,025 shares of company stock worth $29,617,837. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 241,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,512,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

