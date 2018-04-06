JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for approximately 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $375,216.09, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Buckingham Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

