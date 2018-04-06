JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises about 3.3% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,468,000 after purchasing an additional 847,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,729,000 after purchasing an additional 765,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $111.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $375,216.09, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

