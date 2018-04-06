Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase comprises about 1.4% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $60,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 402,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 71,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,838,000 after acquiring an additional 373,921 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380,913.13, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

