JPMorgan Chase Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $40.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $2,145.90, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman acquired 90,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Tweedy Browne Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,200.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 134,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 124,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,914,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $40.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-lowers-signet-jewelers-sig-price-target-to-40-00-updated-updated.html.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.