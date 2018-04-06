TrueCar (TRUE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $945.25, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.59.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,975,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

