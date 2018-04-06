Nestle (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 97 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Nestle (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 97 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. S&P Global set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 84.30 price objective on shares of Nestle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nestle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 87.52.

Shares of VTX:NESN opened at CHF 76.50 on Tuesday. Nestle has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

