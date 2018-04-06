JPMorgan Chase Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) to Neutral

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6,930.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.79. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 36.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,509,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 10,524,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 547,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,768,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,094,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after purchasing an additional 898,970 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

