JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Downgraded by Vetr to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $123.29 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.57. 8,672,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,883,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $380,913.13, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter worth $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

