JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Vining Sparks

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Vining Sparks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Vining Sparks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. 7,315,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,876,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $380,913.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Vining Sparks” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jpmorgan-chase-jpm-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-vining-sparks.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.