JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vedanta Resources (VED)

Vedanta Resources (LON:VED)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs lifted their price objective on Vedanta Resources from GBX 940 ($13.19) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($12.21).

Shares of VED stock opened at GBX 701.36 ($9.85) on Wednesday. Vedanta Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.78).

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

