JPMorgan Chase Trims RPC Group (RPC) Target Price to GBX 1,110

RPC Group (LON:RPC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 1,250 ($17.55) to GBX 1,110 ($15.58) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.55) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.86) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($16.98) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.56) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,135 ($15.93).

Get RPC Group alerts:

LON RPC opened at GBX 781.40 ($10.97) on Tuesday. RPC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 714.50 ($10.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,032 ($14.49).

In other RPC Group news, insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 799 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,900 ($112,156.09).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jpmorgan-chase-trims-rpc-group-rpc-target-price-to-gbx-1110.html.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment serves the food, non-food, personal care, beverage, and healthcare markets. The Non-Packaging segment engages in the design and manufacture of molds, plastic products, and technical components for various markets.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.